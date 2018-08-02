Software-Defined Storage Pioneer Awarded Patent for Its Data Protection Architecture

DataCore has recently been awarded a patent for stream architecture for data representation which enables unique capabilities in our software-defined storage (SDS) and hyperconverged solutions, including continuous data protection (CDP), random write accelerator (RWA), and other technology within our enterprise data services.

With more than 20 patents awarded, and more in the pipeline, this is a testament to our company’s authority in the SDS space as well as longstanding and innovative technology development efforts. A key technology covered by the patent is continuous data protection, used to protect and recover corrupted data when disruptive events occur. This allows IT to go back instantly to any point in history, providing ideal protection against growing threats such as ransomware.