Software Defined Management Dashboards – The Opvizor Solution
Greg Schulz wrote an interesting article about IT data center and data infrastructure dashboard options also taking a look at Opvizor.
Here is the link to Greg’s article, please scroll down for more information and some dashboards for a quick overview about our solution.
Thanks Greg for your article and also mentioning Opvizor Performance Analyzer – to monitor all important KPIs of your environment, start your 30 day trial today!
Why thinking about Software Defined Management Dashboards?This was Greg’s consideration:
Without insight and awareness you are flying blind, how can you make informed decisions about your information factory, data infrastructures, data center along with applications. There are different focus areas for various audiences up and down the stack layers in data infrastructures and data centers. Key is having insight and awareness including knowing what are some different tool options.
Read the entire article here, Software Defined Management Dashboards – The Opvizor Solution
via the fine folks at opvizor.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in […]
Share this:
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper