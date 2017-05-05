Software Defined House Keeping For a Clean Virtual/Cloud Environment

During application deployment, a number of configuration changes are made to the supporting systems. These changes could be new firewall rules, storage provisioning or virtual machines to run required services.

In an infrastructure items such as storage, firewall rulesets, networks etc. are often reffered to as ‘Objects’.

Even with good handover and supporting documentation, over time knowledge of these configuration objects fades. Even with diligent tracking, the relationship between configured object and application starts to become tribal knowledge.

Not knowing what an object is for can add significant time to projects, especially migration tasks. Take a firewall migration, migrations often aim to reduce the number of rules. Usually this is done by cleaning up depreciated rulesets. However, too often the response to discovery questions is “I don’t know, better migrate that rule”.

