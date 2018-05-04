Software-Defined Endpoints and Management in Retail with Chantell Comberger – Podcast Episode 30

In episode 305, Douglas Brown interviews Chantell Comberger, VP Business Development Retail. Chantell shares her 18 year Retail IT experience, her experience deploying and managing end-points to over 30,000 devices in 5,000 global location while all being managed by 1/2 a person a month. #WOW!

About Chantell Comberger – VP Business Development Retail

I’ve been in Retail for over 18 years having worked for a Global Fortune 500 Company.

I managed teams that led transformational efforts of technology in over 5000 stores and 9 configuration centers globally.

From PoS hardware, peripherals, infrastructure. I had a highly distributed environment to standardize, manage, and ensure compliant while reducing cost.

About Douglas A. Brown

