SoftNAS Selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner

Leading Cloud Storage NAS Provider Recognized Among Innovative Technology Companies

SoftNAS®, the #1 best-selling software-defined cloud NAS, today announced its selection to the Red Herring Top 100 Global list of winners. The honor recognizes leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups’ innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

“SoftNAS® makes it easy to securely lift, shift and share data workloads in the cloud. Because data is the lifeblood of every modern business, keeping it accessible, protected and manageable in the cloud is our top priority,” said Mike Goodwin, President, CFO and COO, SoftNAS. “It is an honor to be named to the Red Herring Top 100 Global list and join the ranks of businesses who set the pace for the global marketplace.”

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe SoftNAS embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. SoftNAS should be proud of its accomplishment.”

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.

About SoftNAS

SoftNAS®, Inc. is the leading provider of software-defined NAS solutions and protects mission-critical data for customers using any combination of public, private and hybrid clouds. SoftNAS gives its customers the enterprise-class data security, protection, and performance required to safely, predictably, and reliably operate IT systems and applications. SoftNAS believes in powerful, hassle-free data management and works with any hardware, any data type, across any geography, and with any IT environment, including the most popular public, private, and hybrid cloud computing platforms: Amazon® AWS™, Microsoft® Azure™, CenturyLink Cloud® and VMware vSphere®.

