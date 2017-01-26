Home Applications SoftNAS Selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner

SoftNAS Selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner

0
SoftNAS Selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner
0

Leading Cloud Storage NAS Provider Recognized Among Innovative Technology Companies

SoftNAS®, the #1 best-selling software-defined cloud NAS, today announced its selection to the Red Herring Top 100 Global list of winners. The honor recognizes leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups’ innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

“SoftNAS® makes it easy to securely lift, shift and share data workloads in the cloud. Because data is the lifeblood of every modern business, keeping it accessible, protected and manageable in the cloud is our top priority,” said Mike Goodwin, President, CFO and COO, SoftNAS. “It is an honor to be named to the Red Herring Top 100 Global list and join the ranks of businesses who set the pace for the global marketplace.”

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe SoftNAS embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. SoftNAS should be proud of its accomplishment.”

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.

About SoftNAS

SoftNAS®, Inc. is the leading provider of software-defined NAS solutions and protects mission-critical data for customers using any combination of public, private and hybrid clouds. SoftNAS gives its customers the enterprise-class data security, protection, and performance required to safely, predictably, and reliably operate IT systems and applications. SoftNAS believes in powerful, hassle-free data management and works with any hardware, any data type, across any geography, and with any IT environment, including the most popular public, private, and hybrid cloud computing platforms:  Amazon® AWS™, Microsoft® Azure™, CenturyLink Cloud® and VMware vSphere®.

Learn more: https://softnas.com

SoftNAS Cloud free 30-day trial: http://www.softnas.com/trynow

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Collaboration
Data Center
Management
Security
Storage
SoftNAS
SoftNAS SoftNAS, LLC is a leading storage software company that provides Simply Powerful agile storage software that protects mission-critical and business-critical data in the cloud. SoftNAS believes that storage can be both powerful and frictionless, providing customers with the enterprise-grade NAS storage capabilities required to safely and reliably operate mission-critical IT systems and applications in the cloud. SoftNAS supports the most popular cloud computing platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and VMware.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        In this webinar, Citrix, Pure Storage, and Cisco come together to help you build infrastructure for large-scale Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp deployments via the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

        read more
        1484958139_maxresdefault.jpg

        Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar

        613519400_1280x720.jpg

        New Innovations from Citrix and Atlantis for Simplifying Virtual Workspaces

        1484623037_maxresdefault.jpg

        End user computing & IT procurement are working together at Chicago Public Schools

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485348710_maxresdefault.jpg

          How to create a GUI for your PowerShell Script Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          How to create a GUI for your PowerShell Script Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! via the fine folks at E2EVC Conference

          read more
          1485349055_maxresdefault.jpg

          What a complete app/desktop delivery should include today

          1485349089_maxresdefault.jpg

          A New Perspective of Windows 10 Security Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          citrix-ready-featuress-image

          Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video