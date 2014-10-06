Home Applications SoftNAS – Cloud Storage Podcast with Rick Braddy – DABCC Radio #221

1
In episode 221, Douglas Brown interviews Rick Braddy, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at SoftNAS.  Rick and Douglas discuss the SoftNAS cloud storage solution, the changing storage world, and much more.

Listen to SoftNAS: Cloud Storage Podcast with Rick Braddy

About SoftNAS

SoftNAS™ LLC, the #1 NAS in the Cloud, is a privately held software company with headquarters in Houston, Texas. SoftNAS is the market leading NAS for private clouds, delivering enterprise-grade network-attached-storage that runs both in the cloud and on-premise, through popular cloud computing environments – Microsoft Hyper-V, VMware ESXi, and Amazon EC2 – as affordable software-as-a-service (SaaS).

To learn more, please visit: https://www.softnas.com

About Rick Braddy – Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Rick Braddy is an innovator, leader and visionary with more than 30 years of technology experience and a proven track record of taking on business and technology challenges and making high-stakes decisions.

Rick is responsible for SoftNAS business and technology strategy, product development and e-commerce infrastructure.  Rick also oversees online marketing, lead-generation and product launch strategy for the company.

Rick is a serial entrepreneur and former CTO of Virtual-Q, a hosted virtual desktop company, former Chief Technology Officer of the CITRIX Systems XenApp and XenDesktop group, and former Group Architect with BMC Software.

During his 6 years with CITRIX, Rick led the product management, architecture, business and technology strategy teams that helped the company grow from a $425 million, single product company into a leading, diversified global enterprise software company with more than $1 billion in annual revenues.

Rick is a United States Air Force veteran, with military experience in top-secret, cryptographic voice and data systems at NORAD / Cheyenne Mountain Complex.

Today, Rick’s experience as a seasoned CTO, technology visionary, software and IT solutions architect guides the SoftNAS team to develop and deliver its high-performance, quality NAS software-as-a-service products and solutions.

SoftNAS SoftNAS, LLC is a leading storage software company that provides Simply Powerful agile storage software that protects mission-critical and business-critical data in the cloud. SoftNAS believes that storage can be both powerful and frictionless, providing customers with the enterprise-grade NAS storage capabilities required to safely and reliably operate mission-critical IT systems and applications in the cloud. SoftNAS supports the most popular cloud computing platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and VMware.

