SoftNAS – Cloud Storage Podcast with Rick Braddy – DABCC Radio #221

In episode 221, Douglas Brown interviews Rick Braddy, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at SoftNAS. Rick and Douglas discuss the SoftNAS cloud storage solution, the changing storage world, and much more.

About SoftNAS

SoftNAS™ LLC, the #1 NAS in the Cloud, is a privately held software company with headquarters in Houston, Texas. SoftNAS is the market leading NAS for private clouds, delivering enterprise-grade network-attached-storage that runs both in the cloud and on-premise, through popular cloud computing environments – Microsoft Hyper-V, VMware ESXi, and Amazon EC2 – as affordable software-as-a-service (SaaS).

About Rick Braddy – Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Rick Braddy is an innovator, leader and visionary with more than 30 years of technology experience and a proven track record of taking on business and technology challenges and making high-stakes decisions.

Rick is responsible for SoftNAS business and technology strategy, product development and e-commerce infrastructure. Rick also oversees online marketing, lead-generation and product launch strategy for the company.

Rick is a serial entrepreneur and former CTO of Virtual-Q, a hosted virtual desktop company, former Chief Technology Officer of the CITRIX Systems XenApp and XenDesktop group, and former Group Architect with BMC Software.

During his 6 years with CITRIX, Rick led the product management, architecture, business and technology strategy teams that helped the company grow from a $425 million, single product company into a leading, diversified global enterprise software company with more than $1 billion in annual revenues.

Rick is a United States Air Force veteran, with military experience in top-secret, cryptographic voice and data systems at NORAD / Cheyenne Mountain Complex.

Today, Rick’s experience as a seasoned CTO, technology visionary, software and IT solutions architect guides the SoftNAS team to develop and deliver its high-performance, quality NAS software-as-a-service products and solutions.

