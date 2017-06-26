So You’ve Decided to Buy Cloud, Now What? – #AWS Session Video
In this session, we’ll discuss considerations for buying cloud services so that users and organizations can extract the full benefits and power of AWS. We start with logging in, spinning up an instance, setting security parameters, and reviewing a few key features. As a result of the console and sample feature demonstration, you can leave this session with an understanding of how shared security, utility pricing, data location, innovative services, governance, and terms and conditions need to be approached in a procurement effort.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
