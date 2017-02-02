So You’re Preparing to Lift and Shift Your Workloads to the Cloud…

Some articles deserve a strong disclaimer. This feels like one of those that deserves a particularly strong one. So, here it goes:

DISCLAIMER: Using a migration strategy for your current on-premises workloads is a pretty terrible idea. This is what we call the “Lift and Shift” model. There are a lot of reasons it’s a terrible idea. When it is the only option, we should take some important steps first. This is the goal of the article.

Moving workloads to the cloud has some very interesting challenges. Beyond the most challenging ones such as having a tool to migrate the virtual servers into cloud instances, we need to think about how to make the migration and new location as efficient as possible.

You clean before you move, not after.

A friend of mine from a previous job told me a great story. He and his family were moving from Vancouver to Toronto, so they hired professional movers. The movers were a complete full-service group that handles packing and delivery. The funny part of the story is that when the family arrived in Toronto, they had a kitchen garbage can which contained the very same garbage that was there in Vancouver.

