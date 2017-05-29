After attending Citrix Synergy this week, there is no denying that Citrix is quite serious about their cloud offerings and announced more offers that will be arriving later this year. This includes offerings like their Citrix Analytics Services and Workspace Service, but still it will take some time before these services will be available. Today Citrix Cloud consists of multiple services such as XenApp and XenDesktop Essentials, ShareFile, XenMobile and the “plain” XenDesktop deployments which are labeled Apps & Desktops.

So if you plan to start using Citrix Cloud today, what do you need to think about? It is an important fact to know that Citrix Cloud is not a solution which manages your VDA agents (meaning where you applications and data is stored) it is about controlled management plane with additional services.

Brief overview of the architecture

This shows the architecture on Citrix Cloud with Apps and Desktop Service. You have an active subscription with Citrix Cloud and you setup a integration between your resources and Citrix Cloud using a Cloud Connector whic his the link between your resources and Citrix Cloud. These Cloud Connectors are stateless and…

Read the entire article here, So you are considering Citrix Cloud? What do you need to think about

via Marius Sandbu.