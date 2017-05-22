So Many People Are Being Hacked It Makes Me WannaCry

By now most people have heard of the latest security exploit named WannaCry. In mere hours, this worm has infected hundreds of thousands of computers, as well as affected thousands of organizations, such as hospitals and banks, across the world. What is WannaCry and how do you stop it?

What is WannaCry?

WannaCry is ransomware. While malicious programs often attempt to remain undetected to transmit private information, ransomware does the exact opposite, explicitly notifying you that it has hacked your system. Ransomware claims to not destroy the files it attacks, instead encrypting them in a method that supposedly only it knows how to reverse. Thus, personal files and business files are rendered unusable unless the ransomware decides otherwise. The ransomware will usually claim that it will undo this damage if you pay a certain amount of money. Whether the ransomware is telling the truth is often unknown. Paying the ransom may or may not decrypt your files, however it is guaranteed to benefit your attacker and encourage their criminal efforts. The ransom is often in the form of Bitcoin, an unofficial currency that cannot be tracked. Bitcoin does not have the backing of a government behind it so it is much more unstable than currency such as the US Dollar, but avoids many types of built-in tracking.

In the case of WannaCry, the ransom is between $300 and $600, and security researchers do not recommend paying, as they believe so far that it will not decrypt your files. Some security researchers do not even believe a method to decrypt your files is even built into WannaCry. This may be surprising as WannaCry does offer a demo unlock that will unlock 10 files for you. However, these security researchers claim that the 10 files are encrypted using a different method that is easy to decrypt. Security researchers are attempting to find methods to decrypt the rest of the files that have been encrypted by WannaCry, but encryption is a powerful tool and this may prove to be impossible.

