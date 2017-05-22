Home Desktop So Many People Are Being Hacked It Makes Me WannaCry

So Many People Are Being Hacked It Makes Me WannaCry

0
So Many People Are Being Hacked It Makes Me WannaCry
0

By now most people have heard of the latest security exploit named WannaCry. In mere hours, this worm has infected hundreds of thousands of computers, as well as affected thousands of organizations, such as hospitals and banks, across the world. What is WannaCry and how do you stop it?

What is WannaCry?

WannaCry is ransomware. While malicious programs often attempt to remain undetected to transmit private information, ransomware does the exact opposite, explicitly notifying you that it has hacked your system. Ransomware claims to not destroy the files it attacks, instead encrypting them in a method that supposedly only it knows how to reverse. Thus, personal files and business files are rendered unusable unless the ransomware decides otherwise. The ransomware will usually claim that it will undo this damage if you pay a certain amount of money. Whether the ransomware is telling the truth is often unknown. Paying the ransom may or may not decrypt your files, however it is guaranteed to benefit your attacker and encourage their criminal efforts. The ransom is often in the form of Bitcoin, an unofficial currency that cannot be tracked. Bitcoin does not have the backing of a government behind it so it is much more unstable than currency such as the US Dollar, but avoids many types of built-in tracking.

In the case of WannaCry, the ransom is between $300 and $600, and security researchers do not recommend paying, as they believe so far that it will not decrypt your files. Some security researchers do not even believe a method to decrypt your files is even built into WannaCry. This may be surprising as WannaCry does offer a demo unlock that will unlock 10 files for you. However, these security researchers claim that the 10 files are encrypted using a different method that is easy to decrypt. Security researchers are attempting to find methods to decrypt the rest of the files that have been encrypted by WannaCry, but encryption is a powerful tool and this may prove to be impossible.

Read the entire article here, So Many People Are Being Hacked It Makes Me WannaCry

via the fine folks at Tricerat

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Desktop
Tricerat
Tricerat triCerat - http://www.tricerat.com - is a leader in the development of third-party tools for managing complex virtual desktop (VDI) and server-based computing (SBC) environments. Whether is desktop management, security or print management, our solutions can help. Our tools are used in many different types of environments - be it Citrix, VMware or Terminal Services.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495259636_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy 2017 Video: A short message from the Citrix CEO

          It’s almost time for #CitrixSynergy 2017! Here’s a message from Citrix CEO Kirill Tatarinov. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1495167285_maxresdefault.jpg

          Proactive Logon Monitoring for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop using eG Enterprise – Video

          1495167285_hqdefault.jpg

          The Truth Is Flexera is Reimagining the Way Software is Bought, Sold, Managed, and Secured

          1495261211_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Announcing NVIDIA DGX Systems

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video