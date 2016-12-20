Sneak Peak: Performance Alert into Chat – Performance Analyzer meets OpBot
We want to share an upcoming feature that enables OpBot to receive Performance Analyzer alerts and publish them into the Slack chat.
Performance Alert into Chat
Alerting is always an important topic, especially when it comes to uptime and service availability. But we see more and more interest in alerting on performance data and special pattern that go far beyond the typical thresholds. Alerts that combine metrics across multiple entities or get only triggered after a certain amount of time are required.
Our upcoming Performance Analyzer release will not just include Alerting of that kind, but we also enable OpBot to publish alerts into Chat rooms.
That is especially powerful as the customer can define different levels of severity. For example sending the majority of alerts via email, while sending the most critical alerts into a Slack chat.
Read the entire article here, Sneak Peak: Performance Alert into Chat – Performance Analyzer meets OpBot
via the fine folks at opvizor.
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet