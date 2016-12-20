Home Data Center Sneak Peak: Performance Alert into Chat – Performance Analyzer meets OpBot

Sneak Peak: Performance Alert into Chat – Performance Analyzer meets OpBot

Sneak Peak: Performance Alert into Chat – Performance Analyzer meets OpBot
Sneak Peak: Performance Alert into Chat – Performance Analyzer meets OpBot

We want to share an upcoming feature that enables OpBot to receive Performance Analyzer alerts and publish them into the Slack chat.

Performance Alert into Chat

Alerting is always an important topic, especially when it comes to uptime and service availability. But we see more and more interest in alerting on performance data and special pattern that go far beyond the typical thresholds. Alerts that combine metrics across multiple entities or get only triggered after a certain amount of time are required.

Our upcoming Performance Analyzer release will not just include Alerting of that kind, but we also enable OpBot to publish alerts into Chat rooms.

That is especially powerful as the customer can define different levels of severity. For example sending the majority of alerts via email, while sending the most critical alerts into a Slack chat.

Read the entire article here, Sneak Peak: Performance Alert into Chat – Performance Analyzer meets OpBot

via the fine folks at opvizor.

 

