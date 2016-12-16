Sneak Peak: Opvizor OpBot, Slack, VMware vSphere and Amazon Echo Dot

Most people know Amazon Echo (Alexa), the device to voice control your home. I just couldn’t resist to order an echo dot to connect it to our Slack channel. Telling echo dot to write messages into the chat is ok and fun. But to use it to send commands to our VMware vSphere environment was getting me excited. About a week ago we released our OpBot ChatOps for VMware vSphere product, that is not less than the beginning of the new way to operate your VMware vSphere and much more.

Using voice commands to check for the health of some virtual machines, your ESXi hosts and many other datacenter components is intriguing.

So let’s start this project and welcome the players that share a room within Slack Chat:

Player 1 – Amazon Echo Dot, hosts the Alexa voice control to publish commands within the Chat

Player 2 – OpBot, who lives in your chat room to make sure, you got VMware vSphere under control

Player 3 – myself, who just wants to have access to his virtual environment from anywhere

