SMSPassword is now part of the Citrix Ready Secure Remote Access program
SMSPassword is Citrix Ready
Congratulations on successfully completing the Citrix Ready Secure Remote Access program. The Citrix Ready Secure Remote Access program was launched to identify and showcase partner products that are proven to smoothly integrate with Citrix products, and that work to enhance Secure Remote Access by adding extra layers of security.
The Citrix Ready Secure Remote Access program serves as an aid to IT executives in quickly and easily finding and sourcing solutions for their Secure Remote Access needs, helping to secure organizations’ corporate networks from theft of data, DDoS and other security attacks that may be perpetuated via remote access.
We are pleased to announce your company as one of the most valuable and successful partners to complete the Citrix Ready Secure Remote Access program. Below is the webpage we have designed to showcase the participants and joint White Papers.
http://citrixreadyprogram.com/2017/cr_sra/
Read the entire article here, SMSPassword is now part of the Citrix Ready Secure Remote Access program
via the fine folks at SMSPassword.
