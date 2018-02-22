SMBs Beware: 3 Reasons Why Size Doesn’t Matter for Cyber Criminals

For many things in life, bigger is better. But when it comes to targeting victims, the mantra for cyber criminals is “size doesn’t matter.” Everyone is fair game, from large enterprises to small firms.

The problem, however, is that while big companies are adding tools to improve their network defense system, some SMBs aren’t making security a top priority — even though they’re increasingly being targeted by cyber criminals.

Here are 3 reasons why SMBs need to take security very seriously ASAP:

1. Today’s Hackers are Financially Motivated

In the past, most hackers wanted to destroy machines and wreak havoc. While this obviously caused financial damage, that wasn’t the main purpose of the attack. However, today’s hackers are very different than their predecessors. They’re financially motivated, and they focus with laser-like precision on stealing data that they either use to commit identity theft, or sell in the cyber underground.

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.