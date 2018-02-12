SMBs Becoming Ground Zero for Cyber Crime

When it comes to cybersecurity, there is a pervasive belief among many small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) that the greatest vulnerabilities rest elsewhere—like with bigger, richer enterpriseclass organizations. But there is mounting evidence that SMBs are becoming more vulnerable than their enterprise counterparts, and complacency regarding this reality can have disastrous consequences for many SMBs.

Fortunately, there are many readily accessible defenses against this rising tide of cyberthreats, not the least of which are comprehensive password management solutions that, alone, can stop an enormous number and type of attacks. In fact, comprehensive password management is a classic “no brainer” for SMBs today, given the threat environment, the relatively low expense and tremendous protection against attacks that they offer.

Just how effective is the consistent use of strong passwords in warding off common attacks? The annual Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report revealed a startling statistic: Nearly two-thirds—63%—of successful confirmed data breaches involved leveraging weak, default or stolen passwords¹. Most, if not all, of these attacks would have been stopped by machine-generated passwords—a feature of comprehensive password management solutions—designed to thwart such password-related successful attacks.

Via the fine folks at Devolutions