Smart Cities: The Importance of Data, Analytics, and IoT – #AWS Session Video

This panel will discuss the evolution of smart cities including the tech and policy impediments, bright spots, and lessons learned. MetroLab is an NPO leading 38 cities and 50+ universities to establish city-university partnerships that serve as innovation engines in city government and urban infrastructure. NIST GCTC encourages collaboration and development of IoT solutions in 150 cities from around the world. Among US cities, Seattle is focused on becoming ‘smarter’ with its membership in MetroLab and rising influence in the smart city landscape.

