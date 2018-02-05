“Smackdown” of workspace products with WhatMatrix.com

WhatMatrix the leading platform for Cloud, Virtualization, Storage, Hyper Converged and Datacenter Management product comparisons now contains three new End User Computing categories. Independent product insights in Application Virtualization, GPUs and Universal Device Management have been added to WhatMatrix and give IT professionals and leaders free access to End User Computing product comparisons.

The world of end-user computing is exploding. We live in awesome times with such a wide array of solutions, and great potential for future developments. People might ask “what is a workspace?” The workspace is the combination of strategic technology solutions helping end users to Get Stuff Done (GSD). “The workspace is the engine of the digital workplace for today’s workforce.” – Ruben Spruijt

There are dozens of different technology areas within the modern workspace, such as Desktop Virtualization, Application Remoting, User Environment Management, Application Virtualization, GPUs and Universal Device Management. Unbiased, independent and up-to-date insights in different workspace categories is tough to find. Not anymore! Application Virtualization, GPUs for Virtual Desktops and Remote Applications and Unified Device Management are the three new workspace categories at WhatMatrix.

