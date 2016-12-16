Home Applications SLMPD Selects Goliath + Citrix Enterprise vs Platinum

SLMPD Selects Goliath + Citrix Enterprise vs Platinum

0
SLMPD Selects Goliath + Citrix Enterprise vs Platinum
0
Goliath FI
now viewing

SLMPD Selects Goliath + Citrix Enterprise vs Platinum

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 - KB Digest

1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

Don’t let the new guy fool you - Citrix Video

LoginVSI Feature Image
now playing

Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

Barry-Schiffer-Feature Image
now playing

Citrix NetScaler Documentation Script Version 3.6

Turbonomic Feature Image
now playing

Microsoft Embraces Open Technologies & Joins Linux Foundation

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Learn About XenApp & XenDesktop Basic Network Security!

Veeam Feature Image
now playing

Organize your exciting trip to VeeamON 2017

Marius Image
now playing

Leveraging Microsoft Azure with Citrix NetScaler HA

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Publishing Content Using the XenApp and XenDesktop Service

DataCore Feature Image
now playing

Top Trends You Need to Know

“We selected Citrix Enterprise & Goliath instead of Citrix Platinum because Goliath gives us far superior monitoring and management capabilities than the utilities included with Platinum. Goliath and Citrix Enterprise together were much more affordable than Citrix Platinum, and after we evaluated the functionality of Goliath, the decision was a no- brainer” – Tom Westbrook, Manager IT Operations & Networking, SLMPD

The Organization:  St. Louis Metro Police Department

The Organization’s Infrastructure: XenApp 7.x, VMware

The Organization’s Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath Performance Monitor, Goliath Logon Simulator

The Business Challenge:

The Saint Louis Police Department supports remote police officers by delivering applications and desktops with Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop. Due to the nature of the environment, having an effective and comprehensive performance monitoring solution for their delivery infrastructure is critical. The need for monitoring was the major consideration when trying to decide between purchasing XenDesktop Enterprise or XenApp/XenDesktop Platinum, as platinum edition includes additional capabilities for monitoring with Director.

Read the entire article here, SLMPD Selects Goliath+Citrix Enterprise vs Platinum I Goliath Technologies

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Management
Monitoring
Networking
Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg

          Don’t let the new guy fool you – Citrix Video

          1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

          1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!