SLMPD Selects Goliath + Citrix Enterprise vs Platinum

“We selected Citrix Enterprise & Goliath instead of Citrix Platinum because Goliath gives us far superior monitoring and management capabilities than the utilities included with Platinum. Goliath and Citrix Enterprise together were much more affordable than Citrix Platinum, and after we evaluated the functionality of Goliath, the decision was a no- brainer” – Tom Westbrook, Manager IT Operations & Networking, SLMPD

The Organization: St. Louis Metro Police Department

The Organization’s Infrastructure: XenApp 7.x, VMware

The Organization’s Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath Performance Monitor, Goliath Logon Simulator

The Business Challenge:

The Saint Louis Police Department supports remote police officers by delivering applications and desktops with Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop. Due to the nature of the environment, having an effective and comprehensive performance monitoring solution for their delivery infrastructure is critical. The need for monitoring was the major consideration when trying to decide between purchasing XenDesktop Enterprise or XenApp/XenDesktop Platinum, as platinum edition includes additional capabilities for monitoring with Director.

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies