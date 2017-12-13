What’s Next Mother Nature?

I don’t mean to be fatalistic, but it seems like we’ve had way more than our share of disasters lately, one right after another. 2017 has been a tough year for so many people and businesses – the terrible hurricanes, the fires in California, the earthquake in Mexico, monsoons and flooding and even a volcano eruption! And that’s just the damage that Mother Nature wrought. Humans cause business disruption as well, whether malicious or unintended. Unfortunately the next disaster, whether man- or nature-made, is around the corner, and we all need to prepare. But it doesn’t mean IT organizations have to live in fear. Let’s see if we can help you sleep better at night with Cloud Desktops on Microsoft Azure.

Most organizations have a business continuity plan. It just may be incomplete, and with cloud computing becoming mainstream, it probably makes sense to take a closer look at how you’re executing IT disaster recovery (DR). Here’s some food for thought. There can be multiple elements to DR; everything from backups, to storage media on-site, to redundant systems in an offsite facility, or even a tractor trailer loaded full of physical PCs delivered where and when needed. These are the traditional ways that IT teams prepare to get their business up and running again as fast as possible after a business continuity event. The problem is that they’re expensive and complex, and they can take up to 72 hours for a working environment to be restored. It doesn’t sound that long, but 72 hours of lost productivity can have a profound affect on the business when project deadlines are missed. This kind of delay can definitely impact the bottom line, and it doesn’t have to happen.

Read the entire article here, Sleep Well with PC Disaster Recovery in Azure

Via the fine folks at Workspot.