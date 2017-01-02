Listen to “SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267” on Spreaker.

In episode 267, Douglas Brown interviews Steve Woodward, CTO of SkySync and Anil Kumar, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the SkySync middleware technology that tightly integrates your on-premises storage with ShareFile. Steve, Anil, and Douglas discuss how it works, the problems they solve, why we should care and much more.

About SkySync

SkySync is a powerful middleware technology that tightly integrates your on-premises storage platform with ShareFile. Fully synchronize, migrate or backup your files to ShareFile while preserving the complete integrity of folder structures, permissions, document versions and other file-related artifacts.

SkySync automatically manages file naming requirements, security and permission models, eliminating major integration hurdles with zero coding.

BENEFITS

Integrate ShareFile with your existing IT infrastructure.

Enables cloud-based collaboration and distribution of on-premises content.

Provides users with access to files from corporate storage systems.

Leverage storage systems that meet functional or compliance requirements.

Back-up content to enable business continuity and disaster recovery.

SKYSYNC SECURITY

SkySync is installed behind your firewall, on-premises or within your private cloud (such as Azure or AWS) and has absolutely no impact upon your existing security model.

KEY FEATURES

Automatic file name transformation

Configurable conflict resolution and delete propagation

Preserves document versions and file ownership

Filter by file type, date and date range

Exception controls

Bandwidth control

Pre- and Post-Job Analysis

History and audit reporting

ADVANCED FEATURES

User Home-Drive Linking

Permissions Migration

Author Preservation

Advanced Folder Grouping

SCALABILITY & PERFORMANCE

Completely transparent to end-users, SkySync is designed for System Administrators. It is a Windows service that can be deployed on a server, clustered-servers or VM(s).

SkySync can leverage the native Windows CE database or SQL when optimal performance, transfer auditing and/or larger file transfer volumes (10m+ files/folders) are required.

Download a no-cost, 14-day trial today. For more information, http://skysync.com/product/

About Steve Woodward

Steve Woodward, CTO of Portal Architects, is a 24-year veteran in the Information Technology field, focusing primarily on web technology, workflow, imaging and ECM solutions. He has designed, built, and delivered ECM applications for several Fortune 500 companies including some of the country’s largest insurance and financial institutions.

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability.

Learn more at https://citrixready.citrix.com

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet / phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!