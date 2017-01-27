Listen to “Skycure / Citrix Ready – Mobile Security: Predict, Detect and Prevent Physical, Malware, Network and Vulnerabilities Podcast – Episode 269” on Spreaker.

In episode 269, Douglas Brown interviews Varun Kohli, Vice President of Marketing at Skycure and Shashidhar Reddy, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the Skycure mobile security solution that helps predict, detect and prevent physical, malware, network and vulnerability exploits on your mobile devices and integrates with Citrix XenMobile. Varun, Shashidhar, and Douglas discuss how it works, the problems they solve, why we should care and much more.

About Skycure

Skycure offers the most complete, accurate and effective mobile threat defense solution, delivering unparalleled depth of threat intelligence to predict and detect the broadest range of existing and unknown threats. Skycure’s predictive technology uses a layered approach that leverages massive crowd-sourced threat intelligence, in addition to both device- and server-based analysis, to proactively protect mobile devices from malware, network threats, and app/OS vulnerability exploits.

Skycure’s layered approach to threat defense relies on the device itself to provide the first line of defense, cloud-based servers to perform secondary, deep analysis and integrate with critical enterprise infrastructure, and crowd-sourced threat intelligence collected from every Skycure mobile app across the globe to enable predictive determination of both good and bad developers, apps and networks.

Skycure cloud servers integrate with XenMobile in multiple ways, including using XenMobile to deploy the Skycure app, and also for Skycure to notify XenMobile when a device is out of compliance according to Skycure’s risk scoring and XenMobile policies.

Skycure for Citrix extends your organization’s mobile security with next-generation Mobile Threat Defense capabilities: proactively detect and automatically remediate known and unknown threats, vulnerabilities and active attacks across all mobile attack vectors. Integrate Skycure with Citrix’s XenMobile now to protect 100% of your mobile devices-practice mobile-first, BYOD-friendly business with no compromises.

About Varun Kohli

Mr. Varun Kohli has been Vice President of Marketing at Skycure Ltd. since March 24, 2015. Mr. Kohli has experience in marketing, product management and product development in security from companies such as ArcSight (HP), IronPort, and McAfee.

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability.

Learn more at https://citrixready.citrix.com

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

