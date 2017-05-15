Six Startups Split $1.5 Million in Cash in AI startup competition.

Hollywood-style lights in NVIDIA green. A champagne toast. And the envelope, please.

The gala awards event celebrating winners of NVIDIA’s Inception competition for AI startups had the trappings of Tinseltown, with one key difference: Its envelope was stuffed with $1.5 million in cash prizes, to be split among six of the world’s most promising AI startups.

“Ten years ago, we started a journey of creating a new computing platform so that you guys could discover things and make a contribution to the world that otherwise would have been impossible,” said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA CEO and founder. “We are genuinely touched by the work you do.”

Richest Prize Purse

Huang was among the all-star panel of judges and sponsors that included execs from Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Investments, SoftBank, Microsoft and Coatue Management. After seeing pitches by 14 award finalists last month, judges selected winners and runners-up in three categories – hottest emerging, most disruptive and best social innovation.

