Six Immediate Lessons to Learn from the British Airways IT Outage

As I write this—on a Monday morning British Airways flight—BA is struggling to recover from one of the worst IT outages an airline has ever suffered, and accordingly, also one of the worst PR disasters.

Over the weekend, BA’s IT systems all went down. All British Airways flights were grounded for almost two full days. And not just at one airport in the UK, but worldwide. The news has been filled with pictures of mountains of luggage, terminals overflowing with distressed passengers, people sleeping on floors, lines zigzagging across packed check-in halls and out through the doors. Tearful kids, angry parents, and furious business travelers are the faces of this story.

No matter how you look at it, this is a disaster for British Airways. Taking place at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend and most schools’ half-term week, we can be sure that many families have had their precious long-booked holidays trashed. The compensation cost for all passengers worldwide for two days will be horrific, and BA’s reputation may never recover.

This hurts the British psyche particularly, since BA is still somehow still regarded as our national airline, with still lingering pride in its quality and reputation. After all, it’s got the name “British” in it. I’m sure the Queen gets involved there somehow as well. We regard BA as if it is still publicly owned, nationalized and subsidized by the government and paid for with British taxes.

