Home Desktop Six Immediate Lessons to Learn from the British Airways IT Outage

Six Immediate Lessons to Learn from the British Airways IT Outage

0
Six Immediate Lessons to Learn from the British Airways IT Outage
0

As I write this—on a Monday morning British Airways flight—BA is struggling to recover from one of the worst IT outages an airline has ever suffered, and accordingly, also one of the worst PR disasters.

Over the weekend, BA’s IT systems all went down. All British Airways flights were grounded for almost two full days. And not just at one airport in the UK, but worldwide. The news has been filled with pictures of mountains of luggage, terminals overflowing with distressed passengers, people sleeping on floors, lines zigzagging across packed check-in halls and out through the doors. Tearful kids, angry parents, and furious business travelers are the faces of this story.

No matter how you look at it, this is a disaster for British Airways. Taking place at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend and most schools’ half-term week, we can be sure that many families have had their precious long-booked holidays trashed. The compensation cost for all passengers worldwide for two days will be horrific, and BA’s reputation may never recover.

This hurts the British psyche particularly, since BA is still somehow still regarded as our national airline, with still lingering pride in its quality and reputation. After all, it’s got the name “British” in it. I’m sure the Queen gets involved there somehow as well. We regard BA as if it is still publicly owned, nationalized and subsidized by the government and paid for with British taxes.

Read the entire article here, Six Immediate Lessons to Learn from the British Airways IT Outage

via the fine folks at Ivanti.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
User Management
Ivanti
Ivanti Ivanti is IT evolved. By integrating and automating critical IT tasks, Ivanti is modernizing IT and helping IT organizations successfully automate and secure the digital workplace. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495899395_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Running reliable scalable Cloud-native Apps with Kubernetes

          With orchestration and containers taking over modern- App Management we look at the role of Kubernetes (now generally available) for managing reliable and scalable Cloud-native Apps using Linux and Windows containers. Brendan Burns, the co-creator of Kubernetes, who leads the team for Azure Container Service at Microsoft, will guide us as we look at the […]

          read more
          1495901351_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: Adaptive bit rate optimization

          1495900304_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e2 / Mary Jo Foley – Part 2

          1495902503_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix VP Calvin Hsu on how to close the productivity gap at #CitrixSynergy 2017 Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video