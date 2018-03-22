Simply Streamlined ScanningScanning documentation is a great way to comply with retention and disposal policies while saving and digitizing access to information. Whether you have one person, one team, or an entire organization that needs seamless scanning, Tricerat’s Simplify Scanning software streamlines this normal business function.

Eliminate Drivers, And The Hassle

We created our scanning solution because we saw firsthand some of the difficulties our customers faced when dealing with scanners, scanner drivers, and scanning applications.

These issues can be persistent, time-consuming, and direct resources away from other, more paramount tasks. Commonly, system administrators face incompatible scanner drivers, unsupported drivers and applications, software upgrades for multiple clients, and more. With Simplify Scanning, drivers are eliminated and the hassle is eliminated along with them.

Schedule a Demo

Read the entire article here, Simply Streamlined Scanning | Enterprise Printing & Scanning Management Software

Via the fine folks at Tricerat.