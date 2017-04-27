Simplifying the Monitoring of Multi-Hypervisor Infrastructures

Over the years, many enterprises have achieved tremendous cost reductions and management simplicity through virtualizing their IT infrastructure. According to Gartner, while some firms have virtualized over 90% of their servers, on an average, most firms have over 75% of their servers in a virtualized infrastructure, indicating the growth and maturity of the x86 server virtualization market.

VMware dominated the virtualization market for several years but organizations are now also adopting other hypervisors such as Microsoft Hyper-V, Citrix XenServer, Oracle VM Server, Red Had Virtualization, etc. Additionally, the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) is an alternative for handling virtualization in Linux environments. And, the advent of hyper-converged infrastructures has introduced new hypervisors such as Nutanix Acropolis. Container technologies are also becoming popular and replacing virtual machines for specific use cases.

A market survey by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) shows that nearly two thirds (65%) of organizations are using more than one hypervisor, and nearly half (49%) planned to add an additional hypervisor within the next 12-18 months.

