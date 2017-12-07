Simplifying the Management of Kubernetes with Docker Enterprise Edition

Back in October at DockerCon Europe, we announced that Docker will be delivering a seamless and simplified integration of Kubernetes into the Docker platform. By integrating Kubernetes with Docker EE, we provide the choice to use Kubernetes and/or Docker Swarm for orchestration while maintaining the consistent developer to operator workflow users have come to expect from Docker. For users, this means they get an unmodified, conformant version of Kubernetes with the added value of the Docker platform including security, management, a familiar developer workflow and tooling, broad ecosystem compatibility and an adherence to industry standards including containerd and the OCI.

One of the biggest questions that we’ve been asked since we announced support for Kubernetes at DockerCon EU – what does this mean for an operations team that is already using Kubernetes to orchestrate containers within their enterprise? The answer is really fairly straightforward – Kubernetes teams using Docker EE will have the following:

Full access to the Kube API and all Kubernetes constructs

Native use of KubeCTL

If you are developing in Kube YML, seamless deployment

Ability to develop in Docker with Compose and leverage your best practices around Kubernetes services

Docker Enterprise Edition with support for Kubernetes will be in beta this month and be generally available in February. Those who use Docker for Mac will get access to the first Docker CE edge release with Kubernetes support later this month. Docker for Windows will follow shortly thereafter.

Via the fine folks at Docker.