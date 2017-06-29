Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn about:

Enlisting and managing your service offerings (or catalog)

Configuring workflows and Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Software and asset purchase requisition and order management

Establishing request fulfillment best practices

Demo of a complete service request life-cycle

