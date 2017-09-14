Keeping employees in the loop can be challenging, especially in fast paced behavioral health settings where several providers are often involved in a single patient’s care. Quick communication and file sharing with added accountability are essential for improving workflow and ensuring that all members of the team are on the same page. The robust sharing of data can help properly inform staff of a patient’s condition as well as save time otherwise spent searching for files and documents.

When it comes to behavioral health, there is often a team of highly skilled professionals from different specialties creating and tailoring a treatment plan for a patient as needed. Having the ability to share session notes, medical reports, and test results, or onboarding documentation for treatment can greatly improve communication between providers, allowing them to deliver the highest level of care to their patients. Since protected health information is especially sensitive it should only be discussed and shared over a secure and HIPAA compliant network such as Lua.

Giving providers the tools and data they need to quickly gain access to the proper information, they are able to make faster and informed decisions and deliver better patient care. Lua users are able to share files within one-on-one and group conversations, allowing them to be easily accessed in relevant conversations instead of getting lost in cumbersome email threads. Just like with messages and broadcast, organizations can also share files within their entire Lua network, which is useful for company policy updates. All shared files are accompanied by accountability features like read receipts to ensure that all employees have received and viewed the shared file.

Read the entire article here, Simplifying File Sharing in Behavioral Health — Communication Matters

via the fine folks at Lua Messaging