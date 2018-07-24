Home Applications Simplify Troubleshooting your IT Healthcare Virtual Architecture with Goliath Technologies

Simplify Troubleshooting your IT Healthcare Virtual Architecture with Goliath Technologies

0
Simplify Troubleshooting your IT Healthcare Virtual Architecture with Goliath Technologies
0

Virtual architecture is complex to standup and deploy, and when it comes to the ability of your support team to fix an issue it needs to be done fast and when possible – proactively.  This is extremely important from the business user perspective in all organizations, but even more importantly in healthcare where there is another person’s health and possibly even their life on the line.   With this level of criticality It becomes imperative to simplify troubleshooting your IT Healthcare virtual architecture, and the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) applications such as Epic and Cerner to name a couple.  Let’s dive deeper into this topic by first discussing a real-world problem scenario, then do some discovery around how users will work around the system if they do not get what they need, and then we will do some discovery around how purpose-built monitoring can ensure the uptime of your EMR deployment.

Getting the right care – let’s start with the Emergency Room

The last thing your Information Technology team wants to hear is that the healthcare provider cannot do their patient charting, medicine administration, or place an order for a chest x-ray for a critical patient in the emergency room due to slow performance when they are trying to login to the system.  In all cases, the emergency room will come with the need for treating their patients quickly.  Waiting is not an option.

Read the entire article here, Simplify Troubleshooting your IT Healthcare Virtual Architecture with Goliath Technologies

Via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Monitoring
News
Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1530138425_maxresdefault.jpg

        What’s Going on in EUC Printing – A Technical Deep Dive!

        The IGEL Community and ThinPrint invite you to watch the following technical deep dive webinar. The agenda is to technically bring you up to speed on what’s going on in the EUC Printing space today along with a deep dive into new methods, technologies, printing scenarios and a discussion on why printing still matters. You […]

        read more
        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1532446025_hqdefault.jpg

          Amazon WorkSpaces – Double-Hop support Video

          To meet the corporate regulatory requirements, some business applications are not allowed to be installed on Amazon WorkSpaces, only on the on-premise environment. To access these business applications, users need to connect from within Amazon WorkSpaces back to the on-premise environment. To meet this requirement, the context of the users’ endpoint needs to be available […]

          read more
          1530328925_maxresdefault.jpg

          Goliath Technologies Cerner Troubleshooting – Video

          1530382324_maxresdefault.jpg

          Goliath Technologies Epic Troubleshooting – Video

          1529065625_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST Contextual Security – Use Case (Conditional Access based on Security State) Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video