Simon Townsend Talk WFH, COVID-19, New Normal, Community, WVD, and What’s New at IGEL – Episode 326

In episode 326, Douglas Brown interviews Simon Townsend, Chief Marketing Officer at IGEL Technology. Douglas and Simon discuss a whole range of topics including COVID-19, work from home (WFH), IT today and tomorrow, cloud, WVD, Citrix, VMware, and what’s new at IGEL. This is a great podcast where Simon gives his insights into the changing world, what this means for you, and how IGEL is trying to help.



About Simon Townsend, Chief Marketing Officer

As Chief Marketing Officer, Simon owns field, digital and product marketing functions at IGEL. With 20 years of experience in the end-user computing market, Simon has helped manage Marketing, Product marketing, product management, and Global Systems Engineering for several enterprise software companies. Townsend joined IGEL from Ivanti where he was Chief Technologist and a member of the Office of the CTO. A frequent industry speaker, author, and visionary on industry topics related to endpoint security, VDI, Citrix, Windows, and DaaS. Townsend’s roles include defining and delivering corporate, field, and product marketing strategies. At AppSense for over 11 years, Townsend also served as the company’s Vice President, Product Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in IT and business from Bournemouth University.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

