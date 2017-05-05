Should You Use Remote Desktop Manager Jump or SSH Port Forwarding?

There may be times you’re not sure whether to use RDM Jump or SSH port forwarding. I’ll admit that even I get confused sometimes!

The easiest way to look at this is not as an “either/or” decision – because it’s not a matter of one being better than the other. It’s really a question of what you want to do. In a moment, we’ll look at the differences between RDM Jump and SSH Port Forwarding. First though, some of you may benefit from a quick recap.

Remote Desktop Manager Jump

RDM Jump is free and fully integrated with our flagship solution Remote Desktop Manager. It connects to a remote host – often called a Jump Box or a Service Host – which in turn is used to connect to other hosts. It’s comparable to Microsoft’s RD Gateway (no surprise there). Jump can be really useful when using RDP in RDP, but this is just one example amongst others.

