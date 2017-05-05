Home Desktop Should You Use Remote Desktop Manager Jump or SSH Port Forwarding?

Should You Use Remote Desktop Manager Jump or SSH Port Forwarding?

0
Should You Use Remote Desktop Manager Jump or SSH Port Forwarding?
0

There may be times you’re not sure whether to use RDM Jump or SSH port forwarding. I’ll admit that even I get confused sometimes!

The easiest way to look at this is not as an “either/or” decision – because it’s not a matter of one being better than the other. It’s really a question of what you want to do. In a moment, we’ll look at the differences between RDM Jump and SSH Port Forwarding. First though, some of you may benefit from a quick recap.

Remote Desktop Manager Jump

RDM Jump is free and fully integrated with our flagship solution Remote Desktop Manager. It connects to a remote host – often called a Jump Box or a Service Host – which in turn is used to connect to other hosts. It’s comparable to Microsoft’s RD Gateway (no surprise there). Jump can be really useful when using RDP in RDP, but this is just one example amongst others.

Read the entire article here, Should You Use Remote Desktop Manager Jump or SSH Port Forwarding?

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Desktop
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493927886_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware PowerCLI 6.5.1 Installation Walkthrough Video

          VMware PowerCLI 6.5.1 introduces a new installation method to users. This new method pulls directly from the PowerShell Gallery. This video will walk you through how to uninstall any previous versions of PowerCLI and then install PowerCLI 6.5.1. The video also separates out the process for systems with PowerShell 5.0 or PowerShell 3.0/4.0. More information […]

          read more
          1493927309_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler deployments in AWS as a L3 Gateway Video

          1493946057_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Collaboration updates across your Office apps

          1493849424_maxresdefault.jpg

          Remote Desktop Manager for iOS Overview Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video