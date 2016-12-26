Home Applications Shavlik Protect & Empower – Define Tomorrow™

Secondly, Shavlik makes managing the patching of your environment easy and automatic once it has been set up. Machines can be grouped for targeted patch deployment and patch deployments can be scheduled for silent hours or staged to minimise the impact the deployment has across the environment.

So how does it work, how do we gather information about patches for many different application types and versions from multiple software vendors? The Shavlik Content team receive notifications and patches from the multiple software vendors and then package this information into XML files for distribution to the on-premise Shavlik Server, in turn the Shavlik Server enumerates the machines within scope of the patch discovery, assesses their installed software and it’s associated patch status and then downloads and deploys the patches the different machines require, once the patches are available for install the installation proceeds based upon the installation schedule set in the Shavlik concole. All of this is possibloe without even deploying an agent onto each end-point; Shavlik is normally agentless to ease the administrative burden but also to speed up discovery and deployment by not requiring an agent.

Read the entire article here, Shavlik Protect & Empower — Define Tomorrow™

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group

 

Applications
ComputerWorld Group
ComputerWorld Group The ComputerWorld team are the most knowledgeable business IT experts in the business. But what's really unique about our team is the personal approach and sheer determination of every single person to make businesses better. Our passion is really listening to problems and finding that eureka moment when when a technological solution will make a significant difference to the way an organisation operates.
