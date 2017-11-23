Sharing is Caring: Docker Enterprise Edition Access Control

Multi-tenancy has many benefits in organizations. Clearly it increases hardware utilization but it also allows IT roles to specialize more, and provides better separation of concerns. This leads to more manageable infrastructure. Multi-tenancy is a challenging practice though, as it requires strict security control over resources without becoming too cumbersome for application deployment.

This blog post is about the Role-based Access Control (RBAC) enhancements introduced in Docker Enterprise Edition (Docker EE) 17.06. These enhancements allow for much more granular control and also flexible policy modeling that is one giant building block of a multitenant container infrastructure. This post will help you address questions like:

How do I prevent different teams from viewing or interacting with each other’s applications when using shared infrastructure?

How can I enforce scheduling on certain nodes in the cluster?

How can I manage all the access policies so it’s clearly understandable who has access to what?

