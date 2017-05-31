SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar
In this video, we will discuss how SysKit can help you monitor your SharePoint environment: Learn how to monitor specific SharePoint roles by tracking their performance counters, services, and SharePoint site metrics such as full page load or search indexing rate. Detect changes in SharePoint Server configuration and receive real-time alerts for any potential issues in your environment.
SysKit, created by Acceleratio Ltd., is a powerful monitoring and administration tool that tracks server performance, IT assets, licenses, applications, and user activities to make your life as a system admin more enjoyable. SysKit supports SharePoint, SQL, Windows Servers, Citrix XenApp, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, and workstations.
Free Trial: www.syskit.com
This video is from the fine folks at Acceleratio
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications