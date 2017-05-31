SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

In this video, we will discuss how SysKit can help you monitor your SharePoint environment: Learn how to monitor specific SharePoint roles by tracking their performance counters, services, and SharePoint site metrics such as full page load or search indexing rate. Detect changes in SharePoint Server configuration and receive real-time alerts for any potential issues in your environment.

SysKit, created by Acceleratio Ltd., is a powerful monitoring and administration tool that tracks server performance, IT assets, licenses, applications, and user activities to make your life as a system admin more enjoyable. SysKit supports SharePoint, SQL, Windows Servers, Citrix XenApp, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, and workstations.

Free Trial: www.syskit.com

This video is from the fine folks at Acceleratio