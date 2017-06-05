SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

This webinar was all about helping SharePoint admins with their daily tasks. SharePoint is a complex environment with many aspects that require constant monitoring, and we’re giving you the way to do it easy and efficient. In webinar demo, we discuss how to monitor specific SharePoint roles by tracking their performance counters, services, and SharePoint site metrics such as full page load or search indexing rate. Also, we show you how to detect changes in SharePoint Server configurations and receive real-time alerts for any potential issues in your environment.

Table of contents

00:00 Webinar intro / about Acceleratio

03:00 Introduction to SysKit

04:45 Advanced PowerShell features overview

12:19 Demo: How to monitor application usage

30:12 Q&A

The webinar was led by Silvio Rahle, product marketing manager, and questions were answered by Frane Borozan, SysKit product owner.

SharePoint performance monitoring

SharePoint performance monitoring is the key to providing optimal usage experience for your end users. Page load issues will occur, databases will run out of free space, and you need to be there to prevent it from happening. Therefore, you need to monitor your SharePoint servers 24/7. It is also recommended to keep the historical performance logs of all SharePoint performance counters because you never know when you’ll need to check the logs from, let’s say, three weeks ago to prove that the event occurred or a pattern is emerging.

In SysKit, the first step to detecting performance problems is the Performance Dashboard, which shows us the overview of entire system. We can easily spot the servers with a critical or warning status and simply double-click to drill all the way to the Computer Overview Dashboard, where we can see all the performance-related information for a selected server and detect whether the problem lies in disk space, a specific SharePoint counter, stopped service, or something else. For each counter or service that you’re tracking, you can set up an alert and, if that counter crosses above the given threshold, the SysKit will instantly notify you via email. When monitoring services, if a service stops, SysKit will try to restart it automatically and also notify you via email. That way, whenever something happens or is about to happen, you will be the first one to know.