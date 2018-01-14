SharePoint Environment Stats and SPDocKit Feature Usage 2017 – the Survey Results

Each year, we conduct our annual survey to get a better insight into SharePoint environments, explore the infrastructure plans for the upcoming year, and better understand how organizations use SPDocKit. View our infographic and explore results!

Besides of building a picture of how people use our tool and how to make it better for them, we wanted to explore the infrastructure trends, such as SharePoint usage per version, and plans for infrastructure investments and upgrades.

We are thankful to everyone who responded to this year’s survey and hope that you will find our tool even more useful with the upcoming releases, new features, and lots of improvements. Congratulations to the lucky winners of our survey raffle who won Amazon gift cards – Stacey Santana, Mark Ellestad, Manuel Egele, and Kenneth Barnes!

The State of SharePoint

This year, more than 120 SPDocKit customers (and trial users), who are mostly SharePoint consultants and administrators, helped to give us an insight into their SharePoint infrastructure. The most used version of SharePoint is still SharePoint 2013, but we can see that the percentage of those using the latest version is growing compared to last year’s results.SharePoint 2013 – 32%

Via the fine folks at Acceleratio!