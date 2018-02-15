SharePoint and GDPR Compliance – Classify, Prepare and Protect

During the last couple of months, you have probably heard a lot about the new European Union General Data Protection Regulation which will apply from 25th May 2018. The GDPR is all about data classification, so you need to prepare SharePoint properly.

The clock is ticking for all companies with operations in the European Union or employees or customers who are residents of the EU. If they have not already done so, they need to make a start on their GDPR strategies immediately and prepare properly!

GDPR – Terminology and the Core Pillars

As more business processes are moving to the digital world, this regulation will allow individuals to get more control over their personal data. It also protects all EU citizens’ privacy from data breaches, malicious usage and illegal distribution.

Defining personal data – it is basically any information that can be used, directly or indirectly, to identify the person. It can be anything from a name, a photo, an email address, bank account details, posts on social networking websites, medical information, or a computer IP address.

