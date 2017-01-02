Setting up WebSocket access on Citrix NetScaler
When setting up my internal Rancher Master Service I noticed that I was getting some weird timeout values in the UI, the management console acted gray and it went extremely slow when accessing it externally. After starting up Developer mode in Google Chrome I noticed right away that I was getting some websockets timeouts.
WebSockets Connection to “ws://” failed error during websocket handshake: Unexpected response code 404
When I tried to connect to the Rancher master server internally I noticed that things were working alot smoother then when I was connecting to it externally.
I noticed pretty quickly that it was the NetScaler which was not allowing WebSocket connections as part of of the virtual server that I had configured.
Read the entire article here, Setting up WebSocket access on Citrix NetScaler
via Marius Sandbu.
