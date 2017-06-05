Setting up Citrix SSO with Windows 10 and Azure AD Join
A While back I blogged about setting up Citrix FAS and using NetScaler as a SAML iDP, which you can find here –> http://msandbu.org/setting-up-saml-authetication-for-netscaler-and-storefront-with-sso/ now I wanted to extend upon that and show how you can use Windows 10 Azure AD Join together with Citrix FAS and SAML to provide a full SSO option from when users log in to their desktops. They way that users trigger Citrix is by logging into a published Citrix Application from MyApps portal which is part of Azure Active Directory which points to a NetScaler Gateway which will trigger a SAML policy and log the user in.
The complete setup requires
- Published ADFS (Setup with a federated domain in Azure)
- Azure AD Connect
- Citrix FAS together with ADCS
- NetScaler Gateway with a SAML Policy
- Windows 10 with Azure AD Join
Read the entire article here, Setting up Citrix SSO with Windows 10 and Azure AD Join
via Marius Sandbu.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper