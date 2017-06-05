Setting up Citrix SSO with Windows 10 and Azure AD Join

A While back I blogged about setting up Citrix FAS and using NetScaler as a SAML iDP, which you can find here –> http://msandbu.org/setting-up-saml-authetication-for-netscaler-and-storefront-with-sso/ now I wanted to extend upon that and show how you can use Windows 10 Azure AD Join together with Citrix FAS and SAML to provide a full SSO option from when users log in to their desktops. They way that users trigger Citrix is by logging into a published Citrix Application from MyApps portal which is part of Azure Active Directory which points to a NetScaler Gateway which will trigger a SAML policy and log the user in.

The complete setup requires

Published ADFS (Setup with a federated domain in Azure)

Azure AD Connect

Citrix FAS together with ADCS

NetScaler Gateway with a SAML Policy

Windows 10 with Azure AD Join

