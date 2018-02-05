ServiceDesk Plus offers the analytics and efficiency The Institutes needs

Like any service desk supervisor, Lisa Golson at insurance education organization The Institutes needed a way to organize her hardware and software tickets and give end users a platform to quickly report their issues. Lisa has found all that and more with ServiceDesk Plus. Aside from complete ticket management features, ServiceDesk Plus also offers detailed analytics so Lisa can easily identify major problems and evaluate her company’s support staff needs.

