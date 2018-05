ServiceDesk Plus Masterclass: Asset management: Discovery and classification

Join this webinar series to learn about how to make the most of ServiceDesk Plus and ITIL best practices to improve your service desk productivity. To know more, visit https://www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/servicedesk-plus-training.html?utm_source=YT&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=YouTubeSEOdes

In this session, you’ll learn how to gain visibility into your asset estate, discover IT assets across your network using various scanning techniques, and maximize asset utilization.Some of the key takeaways include:

1. Asset classification

2. Remote discovery

3. Asset lifecycle management

This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine