Serverless Security Automation – #AWS Session Video
To implement security best practices in your AWS accounts, you must establish a security baseline and then enforce it across all accounts. In this session, you will learn how to use AWS CloudFormation and AWS Step Functions to execute security best practices, such as using AWS CloudTrail, AWS Config, Amazon VPC Flow Logs, and Amazon S3 Access logs in scenarios where you are managing many AWS accounts across an organization. Learn how to store all of these logs in a centralized logging system such as Elasticsearch or Splunk, and set up alerting and drift detection on anomalous or high risk activity. Attend this session and discover ways to use centralized IAM roles and enforce MFA across multiple accounts.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
