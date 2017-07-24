Serverless Design Patterns for Rethinking Traditional Enterprise Application Approaches – #AWS Session Video
AWS Lambda is a powerful and flexible tool for solving diverse business problems, from traditional grid computing to scheduled batch processing workflows. Cloud native solutions using AWS Lambda enable architectures that depart from traditional enterprise application design. These new design patterns can provide substantially increased performance and reduced costs. In this session, learn how Fannie Mae re-architected one of their mission-critical traditional grid computing applications to a modern serverless solution using AWS Lambda.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
