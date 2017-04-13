See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

As you may remember, a few months ago, we released the latest version of Remote Desktop Manager. To answer the various interrogations of our users. We recently run a special webinar answering your RDM 12 questions featuring guest speaker, Microsoft MVP, author & industry analyst, Timothy Warner as well as Max Trottier and Maurice Cote from Devolutions. RDM 12. We hope you had the opportunity to attend our webinar, during which our experts did a quick overview of what’s new in RDM 12 and answered your questions!

If you missed the webinar by a lack of time or a technical problem ( we know it happens 🙂 ) don’t worry! As promised, here’s the full recording on our YouTube Channel. We also encourage you to share the video with your colleagues and peers who may find it useful. Here’s the full recording:

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys