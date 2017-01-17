With 2017 upon us, it’s time to reflect on some of the key trends in 2016 and how they will impact IT in the year to come. In the spirit of the New Year, I’d like to offer the following 2017 predictions as organizations respond to key trends from this past year:

2016 Trend: Heightened Emphasis on Security. Ransomware and cyber threats were consistently top of mind throughout 2016 with nearly 50% of organizations suffering a ransomware attack in the past 12 months.[1] Why are organizations so vulnerable? Their endpoints. And research is showing that the risk is far from over. According to the FBI, Ransomware attackers collected more than $209 million from victims during the first three months of 2016 alone. It’s clear that the attackers won’t walk away from an endeavor that is so distressingly lucrative.

Read the entire article here, Security, Windows 10, Mobility Drives Thin Client Adoption

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

Learn more: