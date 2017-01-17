Home Desktop Security, Windows 10, Mobility Drives Thin Client Adoption

Security, Windows 10, Mobility Drives Thin Client Adoption

0
Security, Windows 10, Mobility Drives Thin Client Adoption
0

With 2017 upon us, it’s time to reflect on some of the key trends in 2016 and how they will impact IT in the year to come. In the spirit of the New Year, I’d like to offer the following 2017 predictions as organizations respond to key trends from this past year:

2016 Trend: Heightened Emphasis on Security. Ransomware and cyber threats were consistently top of mind throughout 2016 with nearly 50% of organizations suffering a ransomware attack in the past 12 months.[1] Why are organizations so vulnerable? Their endpoints. And research is showing that the risk is far from over. According to the FBI, Ransomware attackers collected more than $209 million from victims during the first three months of 2016 alone. It’s clear that the attackers won’t walk away from an endeavor that is so distressingly lucrative.

Read the entire article here, Security, Windows 10, Mobility Drives Thin Client Adoption

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

Learn more:

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Mobile
Security
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology A world leader in thin client solutions, IGEL Technology helps organizations improve the agility, efficiency, and security of their virtual desktop and application delivery systems. We produce a very wide range of thin clients, based on Linux and Microsoft Windows, allowing customers to access a very broad spectrum of server-based infrastructures and applications. We also offer our powerful and intuitive management software for easy deployment and administration of thin clients throughout any-size organization. Partnerships with industry leaders like Citrix, Red Hat, VMWare, and Microsoft ensure that we provide the most up-to-date technology and trust-worthy security to our clients in industries that include Healthcare, Education & Research, Public Sector, Financial, Insurance, Retail, Logistics, and Manufacturing.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Feature Image

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time. eG Innovations in partnership with […]

        read more
        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1484351537_maxresdefault.jpg

          Turbonomic Feature Video #7 – Custom Dashboards & Reports

          The Turbonomic Platform can do a whole lot and we decided it would be good to walk you through our customers top 10 favorite features within the platform Feature #7 is our Custom Dashboards & Reports. With this feature you’ll be able to create custom dashboards and reports that show the information about your environment […]

          read more
          1484360606_maxresdefault.jpg

          Turbonomic Feature Video #6 – Environment Health Chart

          1484360733_maxresdefault.jpg

          Turbonomic Feature Video #5 – The Plan View

          1484360449_maxresdefault.jpg

          Turbonomic Feature Video #4 – The Workload Chart

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video