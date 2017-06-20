Securing Your AWS Infrastructure with Edge Services – AWS Online Tech Talk Video
In this tech talk, you will learn how you can better defend your websites and cloud infrastructure from cyberattacks using edge services from AWS, such as Amazon CloudFront, AWS Shield and AWS WAF. You will go behind the scenes to see how edge services help mitigate common DDoS attacks, how to use advanced protocols and ciphers, and how to enforce end-to-end HTTPS connections. You will also learn how to use additional features like AWS WAF’s IP and bot blocking to implement tailored and advanced protection.
Learning Objectives:
- Discover how to secure your cloud infrastructure with Amazon CloudFront, AWS Shield and AWS WAF
- Learn how to offload security heavy-lifting to the AWS Edge
- Learn about the built-in security in Amazon CloudFront
- Get tips on how to develop an adaptive security strategy for your cloud
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
