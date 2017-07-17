Securing the AtSea App with Docker Secrets
Passing application configuration information as environmental variables was once considered best practice in 12 factor applications. However, this practice can expose information in logs, can be difficult to track how and when information is exposed, third party applications can access this information. Instead of environmental variables, Docker implements secrets to manage configuration and confidential information.
Secrets are a way to keep information such as passwords and credentials secure in a Docker CE or EE with swarm mode. Docker manages secrets and securely transmits it to only those nodes in the swarm that need access to it. Secrets are encrypted during transit and at rest in a Docker swarm. A secret is only accessible to those services which have been granted explicit access to it, and only while those service tasks are running.
The AtSea Shop is an example storefront application that can be deployed on different operating systems and can be customized to both your enterprise development and operational environments. The previous post showed how to use multi-stage builds to create small and efficient images. In this post, I’ll demonstrate how secrets are implemented in the application.
Read the entire article here, Securing the AtSea App with Docker Secrets
via the fine folks at Docker.
