Securing Nutanix PRISM for Alexa Skill with NGINX Container

I recently published the Alexa Skill for Nutanix and the skill is available now for all countries where Amazon allow Alexa to be used. In my article Getting Started with Alexa Skill for Nutanix, I explain how to get it up and running with your Nutanix cluster. Here is a demo posted by one of the first users.

Given that the Alexa skill requires Nutanix port 9440 to be open to the internet it may be wise to implement some form of access control. In my home setup, I’m using NGINX with Nutanix ACS (Acropolis Container Service). Alexa uses AWS Lambda service, and that is the only ingress IP addresses that should be allowed.

via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net