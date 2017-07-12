Securely Deliver Your Desktop Apps to a Web Browser using Amazon AppStream 2.0 – #AWS Session Video

In this session, we will provide an overview of Amazon AppStream 2.0 and demonstrate how to deliver desktop apps to a browser. We’ll explain how to import your applications, set up resources for streaming, configure single sign-on using SAML 2.0, publish your apps to users, and optimize costs by automatically scaling your streaming resources. We’ll also explore the use of AppStream 2.0 for higher education, with Greg Smith from UMUC. We’ll discuss how AppStream 2.0 can help deliver online learning, reduce physical lab infrastructure on campuses, enable research and learning with 3D graphics applications, and empower students who use non-Windows devices such as Google Chromebooks.

