Secure Web Gateway with Citrix NetScaler

So with the introduction of Netscaler 12, Citrix has now finally added a feature which I’ve been waiting for a long time, namely the Secure Web Gateway which is a forward proxy! It allows us to use the NetScaler as a forward proxy for our clients and from there can be used to restrict user access to a set of blocked websites and such.

The feature utilizes a Content Switching vServer where we will apply authentication and rules to allow / disallow URLS or addresses. This is also where we will configure for instance SSL interception as well. So how illustrate how to configure Secure Web Gateway on NetScaler 12. In its simplest form we can configure a content switching vserver like this

Just make sure that you have a SNIP which has internet access, or you can define an net profile to specify which SNIP should be used for outbound traffic to internet, also ensure that you have configured DNS properly so it can resolve DNS. After this is done we can just define the IP address in the proxy configuration of the browser of the endpoint and they can now browse the internet. Now as of now this does not require any authentication and just pure access.

