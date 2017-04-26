Home Data Center Secure Web Gateway with Citrix NetScaler

Secure Web Gateway with Citrix NetScaler

0
Secure Web Gateway with Citrix NetScaler
0

So with the introduction of Netscaler 12, Citrix has now finally added a feature which I’ve been waiting for a long time, namely the Secure Web Gateway which is a forward proxy! It allows us to use the NetScaler as a forward proxy for our clients and from there can be used to restrict user access to a set of blocked websites and such.

The feature utilizes a Content Switching vServer where we will apply authentication and rules to allow / disallow URLS or addresses. This is also where we will configure for instance SSL interception as well. So how illustrate how to configure Secure Web Gateway on NetScaler 12. In its simplest form we can configure a content switching vserver like this

Just make sure that you have a SNIP which has internet access, or you can define an net profile to specify which SNIP should be used for outbound traffic to internet, also ensure that you have configured DNS properly so it can resolve DNS.  After this is done we can just define the IP address in the proxy configuration of the browser of the endpoint and they can now browse the internet.  Now as of now this does not require any authentication and just pure access.

Read the entire article here, Secure Web Gateway with Citrix NetScaler

via Marius Sandbu.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Networking
IT Blog by Marius Sandbu
IT Blog by Marius Sandbu Marius Sandbu (@msandbu on Twitter), works as an Cloud Architect at Exclusive Networks/BigTec in Norway. Primary focusing on Software defined datacenter solution and how they integrate with end-user computing technology and also works alot with cloud solutions like Microsoft Azure. Marius is also an Microsoft MVP, Veeam Vanguard, VMware vExpert and is also the author of many Citrix NetScaler books and shares his thought and ideas about technolgy on his blog.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        Please join our technology experts for another deep-dive session on XenMobile as they discuss and demonstrate Azure AD authentication, Citrix Cloud migration updates and XenMobile new features. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

        read more
        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492981472_maxresdefault.jpg

          Liquidware FlexApp Layering- The fastest and most efficient packaging today! #Dare2Compare

          Liquidware FlexApp Layering – The fastest and most efficient packaging today! Dare2Compare to other solutions in the Citrix and VMware ecosystems. There isn’t another solution available that is more efficient at packaging applications. Other solutions can take up to 40 minutes to package a simple application. Save time, save money, save sanity, choose FlexApp. Application […]

          read more
          1492684379_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: Adaptive Query Processing

          1492686106_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Developing applications with SQL vNext (Linux), Entity Framework, DevOps and Azure

          1492685583_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Deploy an intelligent solution with Solution Templates

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video